Lithium Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $166,311.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Lithium
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,700,556,242 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lithium
