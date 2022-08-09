Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $51,187,165. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

