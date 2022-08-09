Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 289,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,325,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 214,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,429,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

