Lamden (TAU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,498.00

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $31,498.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

