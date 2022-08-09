Lamden Price Tops $0.0235 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $31,498.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

