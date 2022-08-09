Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

