Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Stock Down 1.3 %
LON:JIM traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 157.90 ($1.91). The stock had a trading volume of 39,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Jarvis Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 146.70 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.90 ($4.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.79. The company has a market cap of £70.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,454.55.
Jarvis Securities Company Profile
See Also
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.