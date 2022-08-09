Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jarvis Securities Stock Down 1.3 %

LON:JIM traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 157.90 ($1.91). The stock had a trading volume of 39,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Jarvis Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 146.70 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.90 ($4.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.79. The company has a market cap of £70.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,454.55.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

