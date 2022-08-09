Jade Currency (JADE) Trading Down 26.4% This Week

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $235,060.54 and $80,229.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Jade Currency Coin Profile
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com.
Jade Currency Coin Trading
