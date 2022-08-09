Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,131,008. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

