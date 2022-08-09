iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,090 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $619,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.41. 198,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

