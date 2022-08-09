IOI Token (IOI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $421,155.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOI Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063752 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

