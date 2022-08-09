Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24.

