International Seaways, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

International Seaways Trading Up 7.5 %

INSW traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 1,126,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,360. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 825.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

