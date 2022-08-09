InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Announces $0.44 Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,937.50 ($59.66) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The company has a market capitalization of £9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,215.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,624.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,863.48.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,563.33 ($67.22).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.