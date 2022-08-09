Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 12th.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.29% and a negative net margin of 964.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

IKT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:IKT Get Rating ) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.10% of Inhibikase Therapeutics worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

