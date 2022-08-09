Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. Ingredion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.90-$7.45 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.77. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,134,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,961,000 after buying an additional 92,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

