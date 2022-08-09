Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 82 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.16.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

