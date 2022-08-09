Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.24.

NIKE stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

