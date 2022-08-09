Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after buying an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $145.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average is $144.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

