Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 32,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in General Electric by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 260,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

