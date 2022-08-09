Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 86,646 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 206,481 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Price Performance

Shares of IEA opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 402.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEA. Guggenheim cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.