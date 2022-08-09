Impossible Finance Market Cap Tops $797,914.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $797,914.00 and $165.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Impossible Finance Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
