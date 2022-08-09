Impossible Finance Market Cap Tops $797,914.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $797,914.00 and $165.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.