Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Buys Shares of 348,500 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 348,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,170,000. American Express accounts for approximately 4.7% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $51,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.7 %

AXP stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 64,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.