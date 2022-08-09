Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 442,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,314,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.6% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.53. 95,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,569,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

