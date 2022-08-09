Hyman Charles D Takes $712,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 996,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,220 shares of company stock valued at $54,483,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

