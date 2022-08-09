Hyman Charles D Sells 550 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

