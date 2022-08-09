Hyman Charles D Has $395,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,940 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

