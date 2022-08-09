H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,033. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $233,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $251,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 17.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

