H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.
H&R Block Stock Performance
Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,033. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $40.60.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&R Block (HRB)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.