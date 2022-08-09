Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Hormel Foods worth $291,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hormel Foods Price Performance

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

