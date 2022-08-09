Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $215,887.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.
About Hord
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
Hord Coin Trading
