HollyGold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,758.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $18,758.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,449,094 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.