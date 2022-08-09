HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

