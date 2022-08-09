HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0539

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One HEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $9.34 billion and approximately $11.15 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00535005 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.40 or 0.01953580 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002009 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00289516 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
