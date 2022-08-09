Herold Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,982 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

