Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $149,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 179,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 61,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.