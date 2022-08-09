Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $545.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.41.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

