Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 687 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

