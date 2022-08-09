Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 251,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

