Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $163,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

