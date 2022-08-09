Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $155,000 in AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Separately, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,562,000.

AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF Stock Performance

AVDG stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

