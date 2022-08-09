Herc Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Herc has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Herc to earn $14.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Herc Price Performance

HRI opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. Herc has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

