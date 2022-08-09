Helium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.77 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Helium has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $14.77 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $8.48 or 0.00036669 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00118965 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023078 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00266584 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009707 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,370,236 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
