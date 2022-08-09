Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS.

Harsco Stock Performance

Harsco stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 61,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

