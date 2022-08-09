Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HL. Barclays lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,165.13 ($14.08).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 949.40 ($11.47) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 815.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 975.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,695.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

