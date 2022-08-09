GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,683 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $35,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 697.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 42.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 27.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 2.5 %

ITGR stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.