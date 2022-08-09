GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 30,559 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $50,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

