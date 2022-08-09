GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 205,167 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,167 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 3.70% of The Shyft Group worth $46,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHYF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $913.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

