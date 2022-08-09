GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,661,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,576,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Thoughtworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

