GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $50.99 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of AtriCure worth $50,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AtriCure by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.20.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

