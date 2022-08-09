GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $35.96 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $35,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

