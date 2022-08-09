GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $35.96 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $35,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ITGR opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
